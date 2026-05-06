Dusties destroy Power

Warragul Industrials Gypsy Quaife goes long in the under 16s. The Dusties defeated Wonthaggi by 60 points on Sunday. Photograph by AMANDA EMARY.

Warragul Industrials' under 16s claimed a strong win over Wonthaggi on Sunday.

The Dusties dominated from the outset, eventually securing an 8.18 (66) to 1.0 (6) win at Western Park.

Coming off a hard-fought contest last week against Nar Nar Goon, the Dusties entered round two eager to make a strong statement.

Early goals set the tone, establishing dominance from the the first bounce as the home side controlled possession effectively, keeping the ball locked in their forward half despite repeated kick-outs.

Sustained pressure resulted in a steady flow of goals throughout the match.

Wonthaggi showed resilience, managing a single goal from a quick transition into their forward 50.

The home side displayed a selfless, team-first attitude, consistently looking to involve teammates in better positions as every player fulfilled their role and impacted the game at various times.

While the mercy rules came into effect, the score by the time the final siren sounded was 13.13 (91) to 1.0 (6).

The Dusties' under 18s didn't get to play due to Inverloch-Kongwak forfeiting.