Tigers twos hold on

Poowong under 18s player Kohen Gilliatte kicks the Magpies forward during their win over Yarragon.

Reigning reserves premiers Lang Lang maintained its unbeaten start to the season, holding off a fast-finishing Neerim-Nerrim South.

After trailing by 19-points at the first change, the Cats worked their way back into the contest to just fall short, 7-6 (48) to 6-5 (41).

Nilma-Darnum moved into the top five with a comfortable victory over Catani, 10-6 (66) to 5-7 (37).

The Blues won the final term after trailing by 36-points at the final change.

Trafalgar made some ground by accounting for sixth-placed Longwarry, 10-4 (64) to 5-13 (43).

The Bloods opened a buffer early to take control of the contest.

Five goals from Shaun Phelan helped Ellinbank to strong victory over Buln Buln, 14-14 (98) to 5-2 (32).

Yarragon sit third on the ladder with the second-best percentage in the competition following a thumping win over Poowong, 24-10 (154) to 3-2 (20).

David Bates booted eight goals while Tim Fraser put through six majors.

Ladder leader Bunyip had 11 goal scorers in a rout over Nyora, 20-19 (139) to 0-1 (1)

THE under 18 match between top three sides Buln Buln and Ellinbank produced a thrilling finish.

With both sides locked at 38-points apiece heading into the final change, it was the Lyrebirds to hold on 7-9 (51) to 6-9 (45).

Poowong kept its place in the top five with victory over Yarragon, 6-10 (46) to 3-7 (25).

Nilma-Darnum maintained its unbeaten record, accounting for fourth-placed Catani 10-11 (71) to 7-6 (48).

Trafalgar moved closer to the top five with a big win over Longwarry, 20-7 (127) to 5-6 (36).

Lang Lang also remain in touch after comfortably accounting for Neerim-Neerim South, 17-8 (110) to 6-1 (37).

Archie Thompson booted six goals.

POOWONG comfortably accounted for Yarragon as the top four begin to break away in the under 16 competition.

After trailing at quarter time, the Magpies conceded just one goal for the remainder of the match to win 9-9 (63) to 4-3 (27).

The Lang Lang-Nyora combine picked up its second win, defeating Neerim-Neerim South 9-9 (63) to 5-6 (36).

Six goals to one in the second half sealed the result.

Nilma-Darnum hang on to fifth after comfortably accounting for Catani, 10-15 (75) to 2-0 (12).

Buln Buln remain undefeated after a big win over Ellinbank, 15-10 (100) to 5-4 (34).

Trafalgar also ensured they would remain unbeaten, running out a big win over Longwarry 22-16 (148) to 3-4 (22).