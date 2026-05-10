Education Tradition fun at St Paul's Year 12 students at St Paul's Anglican Grammar School recently gathered for two of the most anticipated traditions on the school calendar: the spirited tug of war and the sentimental Teddy Bear Picnic. by Warragul Drouin Gazette Published May 10, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Thang-guw Chanthit and Liana Reid reflect on their final year milestones with their childhood Teddy bears during the annual Teddy Bear Picnic. Updated May 10, 2026 3:00 pm | a minute ago Link copied! Copy failed!