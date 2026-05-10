Sunday, 10 May 2026
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Education

Tradition fun at St Paul's

Year 12 students at St Paul's Anglican Grammar School recently gathered for two of the most anticipated traditions on the school calendar: the spirited tug of war and the sentimental Teddy Bear Picnic.

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by Warragul Drouin Gazette
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Tradition fun at St Paul's
Thang-guw Chanthit and Liana Reid reflect on their final year milestones with their childhood Teddy bears during the annual Teddy Bear Picnic.
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