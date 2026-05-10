GoFundMe for Bri

Briohny Young (centre) with her children Finnigan, Asha, and Theo and her husband Russell.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support former Darnum resident Briohny Young on her journey with breast cancer.

The mum-of-three has been diagnosed with terminal breast cancer that has metastasised to other areas of her body, including her brain.

Organised by her friends Lisa Gerlach and Betty-Rose Drennert, the GoFundMe page aims to raise money for a new treatment option that is not covered by the pharmaceutical benefit scheme, in addition to general support for Bri and her family.

"These funds will just help go towards anything that the family needs," Lisa said.

"Every little bit that we can put together as a community would all help the family."

The treatment costs $8000 every three weeks, with the GoFundMe target being $96,000 to cover 12 rounds of treatment.

While the new treatment option is not a guaranteed cure, it offers the chance of more time with family and friends. If successful, the treatment may also open the door to further treatment options.

Lisa and Betty-Rose encouraged anyone with questions to contact them through the GoFundMe page and refrain from contacting Bri and her family directly.

Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/give-bri-more-time