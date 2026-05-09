Saturday, 9 May 2026
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Bank funds distributed

Ten community groups and organisations shared in more than $27,000 during the Drouin and District Community Bank's recent grants presentation.

Warragul Drouin Gazette profile image
by Warragul Drouin Gazette
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Bank funds distributed

Ten community groups and organisations shared in more than $27,000 during the Drouin and District Community Bank's recent grants presentation.
The bank distributed $27,580 - bringing the total disbursement of funds for the current financial year to $96,725.
In the past four financial years, the community bank has returned $1.5 million via grants, donations, community investments and dividends to our local shareholders.
Since it began 23 years ago, the bank has returned more than $7.2 million back to the community via sponsorships, donations, grants and dividends.
Grants were allocated to:
One-for-All Abilities - to assist the group with items such as new equipment, coaching fees and court costs for its all-abilities basketball program.
Baw Baw Budgerigar Society - sponsorship for the club's annual diploma show.
Live4Life Baw Baw - support for the ongoing suicide prevention and mental health education program in local secondary schools.
West Gippsland Charity Golf Day - annual event to raise funds for West Gippsland Healthcare Group and Warragul and District Specialist School.
Warragul and Drouin RSL - sponsorship for the annual diggers day bowling event.
West Gippsland Hockey Association - gold level sponsorship for its 2026 season.
Gippsland United Football Club - support for the mini Tillies program.
Drouin Hawks Netball Club - gold sponsorship for the 2026 season.
Drouin Football Club - junior team awards during 2026 season.
Platinum Calisthenics - costume costs for the group's concert.
The bank also presented four student scholarships to: Alana Rooney (health services), Lenny White (healthcare assistant), Mia Christian (beauty therapy) and Chad Carlsen (electrical).

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