Man interviewed for oval damage

A 22-year-old Drouin man has been interviewed and released pending summons in relation to criminal damage at the Buln Buln Recreation Reserve on April 12.

A 22-year-old Drouin man has been interviewed and released pending summons in relation to criminal damage at the Buln Buln Recreation Reserve on April 12.

The man was interviewed after police executed a search warrant at a Drouin house.

The recreation reserve sustained significant damage after a white four-wheel-drive allegedly drove onto the oval and began doing donuts around a large section of the ground, between 8pm and 8:30pm on April 12.