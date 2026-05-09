Items stolen from house

Local police continue to urge community members to lock their homes and vehicles to help keep the community safe.

Baw Baw Crime Investigation Unit detective sergeant Chris Skurrie asked community members to remove valuables from their vehicles, keep their keys in a safe location and secure their homes.

"I know we sound like a broken record, but we continue to see it again and again," he said. "Think about your vehicle safety, your keys and your physical safety in your home."

A television, makeup bag, Nike branded jacket and a Bluetooth speaker were among items stolen from a house in Affleck St, Warragul on Thursday.

Police said the burglary occurred between 3:30pm and 5:30pm while the occupants of the house were out. Offenders allegedly smashed the glass in a back door to gain access to the house.

Police said there was evidence that drawers and cupboards had been rummaged through.

The total value of stolen items was $800.

Anyone with information or CCTV is asked to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111.