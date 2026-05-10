State-wide success for croquet club

Warragul Croquet Club president Julie Beasley (left) presents awards to (from left) division one winner Marj Prendergast and runner-up Mary Cockett and division two winner Sue Baker and runner-up Sue Priller.

The Warragul Croquet Club has successfully hosted a state-wide Level Play Singles Golf Croquet Tournament over the weekend.

Level play involves players in each division competing without any handicap extra-turn advantages.

They engage on equal terms regardless of their particular skill level. Competition was fast-paced, precise and tactical.

Play carried across both Saturday Sunday with players travelling from Drysdale, Geelong Eastern Park, Sandringham, Sale, Wonthaggi and Traralgon.

The clubhouse and lawns were alive with conversations, laughter, mallet swings and cups of tea.

The weather held for a beautiful Saturday and despite some heavy rain on the Sunday, it did not dampen spirits.

The club offered many thanks to the event sponsors and a very large congratulations to the competitors and winners.

They also thanked the local members of the club whose hospitality and friendly approach made the state guests feel very welcome and appreciated in their community.

Warragul's next free come-and-try social event 'OK Croquet!' is Saturday May 16 frin 11am-2pm. Come swing a mallet.