Laptop stolen from TAFE
A Dell branded laptop valued at $1500 was reported stolen from TAFE Gippsland in Queen St, Warragul on Wednesday afternoon.
A Dell branded laptop valued at $1500 was reported stolen from TAFE Gippsland in Queen St, Warragul on Wednesday afternoon.
Police allege an offender walked into the TAFE building off the street during office hours, went into an unoccupied room at took the laptop.
Anyone with information or CCTV footage is asked to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111.