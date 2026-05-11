News Old school staff reunion A casual comment from John Curnow in December last year led to a luncheon at the Royal Hotel in Drouin last Wednesday, attended by 70 former and current staff from Drouin Secondary College (formerly Drouin High School). by Warragul Drouin Gazette Published May 11, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Anne Wilson and John Curnow reminisce about old times. Curnow was a key part of putting together the Drouin Secondary College staff reunion. Updated May 11, 2026 3:00 pm | a few seconds ago Link copied! Copy failed!