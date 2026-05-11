Monday, 11 May 2026
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Old school staff reunion

A casual comment from John Curnow in December last year led to a luncheon at the Royal Hotel in Drouin last Wednesday, attended by 70 former and current staff from Drouin Secondary College (formerly Drouin High School).

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by Warragul Drouin Gazette
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Old school staff reunion
Anne Wilson and John Curnow reminisce about old times. Curnow was a key part of putting together the Drouin Secondary College staff reunion.
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