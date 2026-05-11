State overlay approved for Traf farmland

"It certainly will on those sites, or it will be a very different permitting process to get through, unless they are seeking a permit for quarry operations, in which that's got easier passage.

A new State Overlay has been applied to farmland surrounding the Trafalgar quarry, announced as a Strategic Extractive Resource Area (SREA) by the state government.

"It certainly will on those sites, or it will be a very different permitting process to get through, unless they are seeking a permit for quarry operations, in which that's got easier passage.

Now they can operate as a defined work authority.

It's much simpler for that to go through than it would've been before this overlay was added."

The Department of Transport (DTP) website states that under the SRO1/SRO2, permits would be triggered for any construction or work that exceeds 200 square metres and subdivision of land less than 40 hectares; and would require referral to the department administering the mineral resources.

"It is slightly different from the farming zone, where some uses can occur under the strategic extractive resource area - like accommodation and education precinct - that are currently prohibited in the farming zone, so there's some detailed changes there," Cr Wilson said.

DTP has specifically outlined that accommodation, leisure and recreation, winery, retail premises, education centre, hospital, place of assembly, veterinary centre, crematorium and funeral parlours will require a permit.

DTP initially consulted with local government and community about the potential changes in October/November 2024.

In December 2024, council submitted a summary of concerns to the department