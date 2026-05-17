Agriculture Young dairy finance event The Young Dairy Network Gippsland is offering an informative and practical evening focused on navigating finances, with local farmer Will Ryan on the panel. by Warragul Drouin Gazette Published May 17, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Will Ryan is a Nilma North dairy farmer who will be part of a panel discussion sharing insights, experiences and practical tips on building financial confidence in farming. Updated May 17, 2026 3:00 pm | a minute ago Link copied! Copy failed!