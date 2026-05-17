Sunday, 17 May 2026
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Agriculture

Young dairy finance event

The Young Dairy Network Gippsland is offering an informative and practical evening focused on navigating finances, with local farmer Will Ryan on the panel.

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by Warragul Drouin Gazette
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Young dairy finance event
Will Ryan is a Nilma North dairy farmer who will be part of a panel discussion sharing insights, experiences and practical tips on building financial confidence in farming.
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