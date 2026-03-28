Gotta catch 'em all!

Participating in the school's parade to show off their costumes are these three Eevees - Lilah, Erica and Thea.

Longwarry Primary School students were out to catch them all last week when they held a Pokémon Day.

Students enjoyed the chance to dress up as their favourite characters for the day, which kicked off with a parade to show off a variety of costumes.

Pikachu was of course a favourite for many students, while a few even dressed up as the Pokémon TV show's main character Ash Ketchum.

A variety of activities and games went on throughout the day, which was designed by the school's Japanese teacher Helena Morton to get kids more engaged with learning the language and Japanese culture.