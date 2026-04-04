Connecting to culture through art

by Bonnie Collings

Young Warragul artist Jessica Opal always desired to connect more closely with her Samoan heritage and culture.

Her exhibition, "Stories of Aiga", at the West Gippsland Arts Centre, has helped her do just that.

"Aiga" (pronounced "ah-ing-ah") means family. In Samoan culture, family is more than who you are related to, everyone is connected.

Using traditional Samoan symbols reimagined in her own style and plenty of bright colours, "Stories of Aiga" is a showcase of memories and moments from Jessica's family.

Through the creation of her exhibition artworks, Jessica said she had the opportunity to deeply explore Samoan storytelling through tatau (tattoo) and art.

"As half Samoan and growing up in Gippsland, I'm away from my family that mainly live in Melbourne and also the communities there," Jessica explained.

"I don't know the language well and I'm not really connected - but I can do art. This is my way of connecting to my roots. By learning the symbolism and the tattooing in particular, that tell the stories of family, of lineage, of journey, I feel validated. It feels very fulfilling."

Art and creation has always been a big part of Jessica's life.

"I was always creating, always doing the arts class. I studied it in VCE, but I never really pursued it as something serious, I pursued teaching instead," she said.

Jessica said her journey into creating Polynesian art was inspired by seeing Aboriginal Australian contemporary art.

"Going around galleries or art shops, I see Aboriginal contemporary art, and I love it, but I wanted to see my own culture represented," Jessica said.

"And then I thought, I can just do it myself – so I did it myself."

It wasn't until a cultural night at her school last year that Jessica considered pursuing art as more than a hobby.

"I was just putting up my artworks that I do in my spare time... and then a parent came up to me and said, wait, are these your artworks? Do you sell these? I would buy one." Jessica said. "And I said, well no, but I can!"

Inspired by the support and enthusiasm, Jessica began paying attention to art opportunities when they came her way. When an advertisement for the 2026 West Gippsland Arts Centre exhibitions came up in her Facebook feed at the end of last year, Jessica took the plunge.

"I thought, okay ad, I see you on my Facebook feed." she said. "I thought, I'll have a go, I'll sign up and see. And now here we are."

Jessica created 10 pieces specifically for "Stories of Aiga".

"I've never spent such intentional, intense time painting before, because I'd only do it here and there when I had spare time after work," Jessica said.

"I had to make sure I balanced my time well over the summer, because I could easily smash out three or four hours (of painting) but then I would be so exhausted afterwards."

Jessica said when she creates an artwork, her main focus is always "what is the story I'm telling?".

"I know some artists, they might be intuitive and they just go with the flow. But for me and my storytelling, it's more of an intentional process," she explained.

"It's not just painting something that's just visually pretty or just random patterns – symbols in Samoan culture all have purpose, they all have meaning. You combine them together and that makes different meanings. It does take a while for me to think of the story, and the symbols that I'll use, before I execute it."

As well as telling her own story through the exhibition, Jessica hoped viewers would be reminded of their family stories.

"I hope when they see it, they feel joy and celebration of life and connected to their own family," she said.

"Stories of Aiga" will remain on display at the West Gippsland Arts Centre until Friday April 17.