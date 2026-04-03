Thorpy champs

The Thorpdale Bowling Club's handicap pairs club championship was contested by (from left) Ross Pethybridge, Brett Bailey, Shane Chambers and Ross Kennedy. Pethybridge and Kennedy were the eventual winners.

The Thorpdale Bowling Club held the the grand final of their handicap pairs club championship at Thorpdale Bowling Club last Sunday in what turned out to be a nail-biting contest.

Brothers-in-law Ross Pethybridge and Ross Kennedy ended the day winning by just one shot after trailing all day against Shane 'Chum' Chambers and Brett 'Bails' Bailey.

There was a great crowd watching and it was an exciting match to see played out.

This was Brett's first season as a player with the club and he has acquitted himself with great aplomb.