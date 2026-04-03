Thorpy champs
The Thorpdale Bowling Club held the the grand final of their handicap pairs club championship at Thorpdale Bowling Club last Sunday in what turned out to be a nail-biting contest.
Brothers-in-law Ross Pethybridge and Ross Kennedy ended the day winning by just one shot after trailing all day against Shane 'Chum' Chambers and Brett 'Bails' Bailey.
There was a great crowd watching and it was an exciting match to see played out.
This was Brett's first season as a player with the club and he has acquitted himself with great aplomb.