Take a look inside an artist's mind at Open Studios

Dotted all around West Gippsland, artists are opening their doors the the public this weekend. This map and list of participating studios can be found as be found online.

Step inside the mind of local artists this weekend during the annual Open Studios West Gippsland event.

Artists across West Gippsland will open their studios for the public to visit and explore this weekend, giving special access to the fascinating mix of ideas, instincts, and inspiration in their creative brains.

Between 10am and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, 17 local studios will be open, covering a wide range of artistic mediums including ceramics, sculptures, paintings and prints, glass art and much more.

The weekend long event provides a unique opportunity to meet with artists, learn about their creative processes as well as browse and purchase their artwork.

The studios are located across the West Gippsland countryside, nestled in green hills and mountain ash forests.

Visitors can set off on a self-guided adventure from any of the studios. The $10 per person weekend pass provides access to as many or a few studios as you'd like like. Children aged under 18 can visit for free. The Open Studios tour map reads like a treasure hunt for the senses and is a brilliant excuse for a country drive, to venture off the beaten track, see some inspiring artwork, and eat, drink and navigate the spectacular scenery.Visitors will have the chance to wander around Don Barrett's sculptures, browse the vast canvases at Phil Henshall's studio or visit Trevor Trigg's studio cornucopia of masks and sculptures. You can marvel at Brigid Mahoney's linocut prints, or watch Anita George's calligraphic magic.

See how Helen Timbury prints her hand carved linocut designs depicting local birds and bush on the etching press and learn how Sue Acheson creates her ceramics, paintings and wood carvings.

Many artists also will offer workshops so you can learn the trade yourself.

The Open Studios Weekend is a rare chance to explore creative spaces, see where the magic happens, and discover how unique and unexpected artworks come to life. The self-guided tour offers live demonstrations, artist talks, original works for sale, and the joy of uncovering hidden places you may never have known existed.

Visit www.openstudioswestgippsland.com.au for full details and to secure your tickets. Cash only tickets are also available at any studio door.