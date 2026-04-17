Stars suffer slog defeat

Garfield were beaten by Inverloch-Kongwak in a match that saw just six goals kicked for the day.

Round one hasn't gone according to plan for Garfield after they were defeated by Inverloch-Kongwak in a low-scoring fight on Saturday.

Neither team were overworking the goal umpires by any means in a match that yielded just six majors overall.

In the end, another masterclass from new Sea Eagles co-coach Ryan Sparkes did just enough to lift the visitors and consign Garfield to a 2.9 (21) to 4.8 (32) loss to begin their year.

Goals at the Garfield Recreation Reserve were like water in a desert – hard to come by and sometimes looking like an illusion.

As the wind, rain and general cold took their toll on the players it led to a myriad of fumbles, turnovers and good old-fashioned clangers as strong tackling reigned supreme.

By the time the siren rang out to end the first half neither side had broken the shackles, the scoreline sitting at a goal apiece.

The famed premiership quarter was where the damage was done, however, with the Sea Eagles kicking two goals to push ahead to what was a lead that on any other day was easily gettable, but on Saturday proved to be a game winning one.

Sparkes, the Sea Eagles' prize recruit over the summer, proved a force to be reckoned with for the second time in as many starts, leading his troops from the front.

Sparkes was cleaner than most of his compatriots and seemed to find space where they couldn't in a match-turning performance.

For the Stars it was their coach Eddie Morris trying desperately to keep things going their way, his class with the footy undeniable even in some atrocious conditions.

Josh Evans was another standout on a tough day for the Stars across half forward and through the middle, while a trio of their prized recruits – backman Harrison Cant, the ever-tough Will Papley and skilled outside star Cooper Alger – all did their level best to keep Garfield in the contest.

Outside of Sparkes, the Sea Eagles enjoyed strong performances from Joe Soumilas, who backed up his two-goal showing the week prior with another great showing, Jayden Sullivan. Jobe Scapin, Liam Hayes and Archie Terlich. Early goings signalled the players would be in for a tough day at the office as gaining territory and keeping it proved to be the name of the game.

Dylan Clark fired one through early after sliding in for a mark on the lead to get the Sea Eagles rolling before Morris answered in turn on the run for the home side. Hopefully the crowd got all of their cheering out of their system for the half because that was to be the final major of the first two quarters, the match turning into a defensive fight for survival where clean looks at the sticks were hard to come by.

It wasn't until the third term where Inverloch-Kongwak found the chances they needed through both the old and the new. The new – recruit Jaxon Williams – struck first and the old – veteran Oscar Toussaint – goaled too to put the visitors up by 11 heading into the final break.

It let the Sea Eagles go into lockdown mode, denying Garfield a chance at a reply.

Needing at least two last quarter goals in a game where they'd only managed one, the Stars toiled and tussle for no reward, until Tom Hams sealed their fate late and put things beyond doubt, despite a consolation prize to Jahmain Harrison before the final siren.

The result sees Inverloch-Kongwak move to 2-0 for the year in what has been a positive start for a club some had written off entirely. A real test awaits this week in Cora Lynn, however.

Morris said post-game that his side failed to execute when required, particularly up forward.

"We weren't ballsy enough with our ball movement I'd say. We played it safe a lot, a lot of long down the line kicks which didn't give us our best chance inside 50.

"We fumbled a lot and just couldn't adjust to the conditions."

Garfield must now lick their wounds and quickly turn their attention towards an away battle with Korumburra Bena.

Given their hopes for this season and the progress they expect to make it's the kind of game that should be a non-negotiable.