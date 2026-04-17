Goon too good

Nar Nar Goon got their season off to the perfect start as they easily defeated Phillip Island.

The reigning premiers got their campaign off to the perfect start while two other contenders clashed in the first full round of West Gippsland action.

Here's what you might have missed this week.

Nar Nar Goon vs Phillip Island

The Nar Nar Goon train rolls on as West Gippsland's best side extended their winning streak to 28 courtesy of a crushing 53-point win over Phillip Island.

The two-time reigning premiers picked up exactly where they left off last year, putting through six of the first seven goals en route to a comfortable 15.9 (99) to 6.10 (46) victory.

It was yet another commanding performance from a team who currently holds country footy's longest win streak as they dismantled the Bulldogs, who have now suffered two sizeable defeats from as many starts.

Despite some challenging conditions the Goon made it look easy, piling on the pain early and extending their lead in the third term to have the game settled nice and early.

Luke Bettio, Nicholas Hillard, Nate Pipicelli, Jed Smith, Jake Blackwood and Mitch Virtue all impressed for the home side, as Jake Smith (taking over captain duties in the absence of Trent Armour) and Dermott Yawney led the goalkicking with three each.

Phillip Island have plenty of concerns now and will need to turn things around quickly if they are to keep pace with the leading pack as the season progresses.

A date with their close rivals in Kilcunda Bass this Saturday may provide that opportunity.

Max Walton, Bailey Hennessy, Kai Mackenzie, Ben Taylor, Hayden Bruce and Jack Taylor were their better players despite the heavy defeat.

Cora Lynn vs Tooradin-Dalmore

Cora Lynn got their season rolling in a hard fought 21-point win over Tooradin-Dalmore. The Cobras and Seagulls have played some epics in recent times and this time it was Cora Lynn bringing home the chocolates, an early barrage giving them the space they needed to hold the visitors at bay 11.10 (76) to 8.7 (55).

The Cobras were able to kick the first four goals of the day and from there maintained the lead until the final siren – despite a few scares.

Indeed, the Seagulls drew to within three points midway through the third after booting four straight across the second and third terms.

However Cora Lynn were able to steady, a responding goal from superstar forward Nathan Gardiner (three goals) setting them up for a strong finish.

New recruits Levi Munns and Koby Grass were standouts for Cora Lynn, alongside familiar names like Lachlyn Peluso, Jaxon Briggs, Luke Hartley and Gus Da Costa.

Ruck recruit Chevy Anderson was excellent for Tooradin-Dalmore, while their other solid performers included Logan Downe, Daniel Ahern, Lachlan Young, Jesse Craven and skipper Kristopher Sabbatucci

Dalyston vs Koo wee rup

A new-look Koo wee rup made it look easy away from home in a 41-point smacking of Dalyston.

Having recruited heavily in the off-season, the Demons got off to a flying start despite some poor kicking in front of goal, the final result 10.16 (76) to 5.5 (40).

Early on it looked as if they might be kicking themselves out of it, dominating the first term and having not a lot to show for it when they kicked 1.8 to no score.

Despite that the Demons managed to increase their potency as the match wore on, kicking 7.3 in the second half.

William Battams, Joshua Bateman, Ethan McDonald, Nathan Voss, Taj Stanley and Ishak Bashir all impressed for Koo wee rup.

Dalyston prize recruit Matt Gundry showed plenty as Brady O'Toole, Brayden Duve, Riley Brinkman and Joe Alexander were the other Magpies to hold their heads high in defeat.

Bye: Kilcunda Bass