Grand final rematch looms

Neerim-Neerim South and Trafalgar will battle it out in a rematch of last year's senior grand final. Photograph by FEARGHUS BROWNE.

by Davyd Reid

Another bumper round of contests is set for round two of Ellinbank District football, with Trafalgar to host Neerim-Neerim South in a grand final rematch.

Trafalgar enter the contest off the back of a 30-point victory at Ellinbank, impressive given the wintry conditions. The Bloods made their surge with four goals to nil in better conditions that prevailed in the second quarter.

Neerim-Neerim South enter the contest after just falling short of running down early premiership favorite Longwarry.

The Cats made some changes in the second half that came off and will look to replicate the football that saw them burst back into contention before the Crows steadied.

This is a contest that could go either way.

LONGWARRY’S next assignment is another finalist from 2025 in Buln Buln.

Both sides enter the contest of narrow victories, the Lyrebirds overcoming a slow start to gradually wear down Lang Lang last week.

Expect another hard-fought contest.

LANG LANG host Ellinbank with both sides looking to open their account for 2026.

Just percentage separated these sides on the ladder last season, with both clubs working towards rising from the mid-table.

POOWONG and Bunyip will meet following confidence boosting wins to open their season.

Strongly tipped to improve this season, the Bulldogs got the job done over Catani.

Victory for the Magpies over Nyora will give Matt Cozzio’s young side some confidence.

Bunyip will enter with slight favouritism based on pre-season expectations.

NILMA-DARNUM enter round two on top of the ladder.

Beginning its season with a strong victory over Yarragon, the Bombers will be out to make it two from two when they host Nyora.

The Saints will look to put out another competitive showing, after narrowly going down to the Magpies last week.

CATANI and Yarragon will also be out to open their account.

Home ground advantage may tip it slightly in favor of the Blues, but they can expect an improved effort from a Panthers side looking to respond.