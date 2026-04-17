Country kicks off

Zaria Dalton is one of five Gippsland Power players who made the Vic Country team.

The under 16 girls Vic Country team got underway last week as the brightest talents in regional Victoria come together for two matches.

Five Gippsland Power players are represented in the final squad, those being Zaria Dalton (Beaconsfield), Neave Cunningham (Warranor), Gypsy Quaife (Warragul Industrials), Melina Briganti (Nar Nar Goon) and Tayla Mizzi (Sale City).

The Country girls played the first of their two games on Thursday, going down to Vic Metro 3.11 (29) to 7.6 (48).

Country managed to draw the scores level late in the fourth quarter despite some windy weather, before Metro kicked three late goals to seal the deal.

The team brings together the top players from the regional Talent League teams such as Gippsland Power, Murray Bushrangers and Bendigo Pioneers.

Players were picked for an initial squad from their form in their Talent League before a further practice match with members of the squad decided the final team.

Warragul local Zaria Dalton spoke on her selection, saying she was "relieved" to have made the final cut, especially after choosing her Vic Country trial over other opportunities in athletics.

She also spoke of the importance of her junior club, Warragul Blues, in developing her game since joining at age 11.

"I couldn't really kick a football in my first season so I've really come a long way," she said. "I'm excited for the opportunity and the experience of just wearing the big V jumper."

Dalton featured among Country's best last week, kicking a goal in the second quarter.