Andy from Bunnings

Andy Cusden from Warragul has been nominated as a Bunnings Community Legend, which celebrates his dedication to bringing Christmas joy to many local families.

Warragul's Andy Cusden has been nominated as a Bunnings Community Legend, celebrating his dedication to bringing Christmas joy to local families in need through an annual toy drive and festive light display that provides gifts and magical experiences for children across the community.

For the past 25 years, Andy and his wife Trace have transformed their Warragul home into a Christmas wonderland, complete with more than 30 Christmas trees, festive decorations, lights and a snow machine.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas hundreds of local children and families visit the display, and Andy dresses as Santa bringing joy and cheer and on Christmas eve hands out toys and lollies to those who visit.

"Both Trace and I love Christmas," Andy said, who, as well as volunteering as Santa for various organisations, began a toy run six years ago.

Andy realised that while needy families were well supported with food parcels, children might be waking up on Christmas morning without a present.

"I thought, kids don't care about food, they just want toys. Henceforth, I started doing the toys and it's just evolved from there."

Starting as early as October each year, Andy rallies the community and local businesses to donate toys, personally contributing up to $1000 worth of gifts and collecting enough donations to support around 90 families in Warragul through Anglicare.

Hearing how the couple make a difference to people's lives is both humbling and fulfilling for Andy, who said their Christmas legacy would continue for a few more years yet.

"I get the life stories of the people, and we get a good rapport with them."

"There was a woman, I only met her in the last six months."

"She showed me photos and she goes, 'my two kids have still got their toy Santas you gave them seven years ago, and they sleep with them still.'"

"I love that sort of stuff and that's why we do it," Andy said.

Andy is one of five "community legends" recognised nationally as part of the Bunnings Community Legends Awards, which shine a spotlight on everyday Australians who strengthen pride, inclusion, resilience or wellbeing in their communities.

Andy will go into the running to be one of the five shortlisted community legends, culminating in one winner being announced in June 2026.