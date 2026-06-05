Brendan's legacy lives on

Warragul footballer Riley Senini was recently chosen as the winner of the club's annual Brendan Noy Rising Star award.

The award, named after former Warragul Gulls player Brendan Noy and provided by Brendan's family, is to help the recipient pay for football expenses such as fees, travel and equipment.

Brendan passed away in 2018 and was a resident of Warragul with his family from 1986 to 2005. He went to school locally played all of his footy for the Warragul Football Club.

From an early age he possessed a determination that was unrivaled.

Brendan was a keen sportsman and from the age of nine, playing soccer, basketball and cricket for Warragul clubs but his passion was Australian rules footy and the Warragul Football Club. He played from when he was 10 years old with the Warragul Blues before moving onto the Gulls and in 2004 he played in the u18s premiership team.

Brendan was awarded best on ground for his "relentless" efforts that day and was ecstatic. He was also an emphatic member of Hawthorn until his death.

Every year the 'most determined' player is chosen by the committee of Warragul Football Netball Club who is progressing from the juniors to the seniors prior to the commencement of the season.

As well as the award, Senini received $750 to assist with playing costs for the year.

Brendan's family expressed immense pride over his achievements and gratitude that he is being remembered for his sporting achievements which he loved so much.