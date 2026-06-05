Mielicki the man for Cup

A familiar voice in Victorian racing will be the Master of Ceremonies at Monday's Warragul Cup meeting.

Dan Mielicki is the chief harness racing caller in Victoria, a role he has held for the last 30 years.

He'll be attending Logan Park on Monday to assist with post-race interviews with winning drivers, trophy presentations and will be conducting a Punters Club.

Although known these days for his accurate descriptions of trots races across Victoria, including the major events each season, Dan has had a varied career in the media in addition to his first love of calling.

In fact, he's been in the headlines for much of his life - his debut as a race caller at the Terang gallops at the age of just eight created gained him coverage in the Melbourne daily press and on television and radio.

Dan joined Channel 10 in his late teens and presented sport and racing reports on their Eyewitness News bulletins for a number of years.

He commentated the Melbourne Cup for the 10 network from 1989 until 2001 and has called races across all three codes for radio and television.

Dan's professional commentary makes every race he calls exciting, from a country maiden to a city feature.

He's called trots and greyhound events on and off at Logan Park for decades, and is looking forward to his return to the venue on Monday to promote one of Gippsland's great race events.