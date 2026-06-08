Wiring damaged in theft from car

An air compressor was reported stolen from a toolbox in the tray of a utility in Drouin overnight last Monday.

Police said the white 2015 Toyota Hilux was parked in King Parrot Blvd, Drouin when the alleged offence occurred.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, with CCTV/dashcam vision or further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Wiring to the horn and alarm of a grey Nissan Patrol was allegedly cut and a gym bag containing clothing was reported stolen during an incident at the West Gippsland Arts Centre carpark on Thursday.

Police allege offenders smashed the back drivers' side window to gain access to the car before stealing the gym bag and damaging the wiring. Police said the incident occurred during business hours.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, with CCTV/dashcam vision or further information is urged to contact Warragul Police on 5623 5666.