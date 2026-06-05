Sheedy takes title

by Dean Thompson

Last Sunday's Drouin Speedway attracted a huge crowd at the racetrack to cheer on their favourite local heroes with the women's championship and the big demolition derby to close out the season.

Also in action were the junior 1200s for a points round event, open standard saloons, limited sportsman and junior standard saloons.

Wins in racing events went the way of Ella Sheedy in the Drouin Speedway women's championship, Cooper Irons in junior standard saloons, Matt Leek in open standard saloons, Dillon Siely in limited sportsman and Ryder Taylor in junior 1200 sedans.

The end-of-show demolition derby victory went to Latrobe Valley man Kane Gibson. Kane is a regular racer at Drouin and was a popular winner of the derby.

Lea Judd got the women's standard saloon racing underway with a win in the first heat race of three after Ella Sheedy was unable to finish, dropping out of the race with mechanical issues.

Sheedy came back to win the second heat race with a close finish between herself and Bree Walker, then in heat three the result changed with Walker defeating Sheedy.

Sheedy then led 15 laps to win the first Drouin Speedway women's championship comfortably from Walker, Judd, Tasharni Murray, and Kath George.

Junior 1200cc sedan drivers were competing in the Victorian Speedway Council version of the category for series points.

Drouin's Ryder Taylor was able to lead his brother Cruz across the finish line in heat one whilst in heat two he won again, defeating Kobi Knight and once again in the final heat he was the class of the field defeating Knight.

In the 15-lap final Ryder Taylor skipped off with Knight and Cruz Taylor chasing.

Jack Mills, all the way from Horsham, was trying to hang on to Cruz Taylor and dropped away for a little bit before clawing his way back to Taylor's bumper.

Ryder Taylor claimed victory in front of Cruz, who passed Knight on lap seven. Knight finished third ahead of Mills and Bryden Bishop.

Like Taylor, Bunyip's Cooper Irons took a clean sweep in the junior standard saloons. Irons won in front of Ashton Joynson, Cooper Graetz and Tailen Wells.

Pakenham East's Matt Leek won his first heat race in the open standard saloons, leading to the finish and Leigh Gooding.

Kane Gibson then won heat two in front of Nathan Miles. Gibson then backed up with a second win in heat three before Gooding took victory in the final heat race.

Leek and Gibson led the final early with Jay Miles just behind. Nathan Miles then moved into second on lap six with Adam Bywater moving to fourth by lap nine.

At the finish Leek crossed the finish line less than a second ahead of Nathan Miles, Gibson, Bywater, and Jay Miles.

The demolition derby had attracted defending champion Damien Miller, previous winner Brad Warren and a host of other known racers such as Todd Moule (sprintcars), and Darcy Micallef (wingless sprints).

However, it would be Kane Gibson who would get stuck into destroying the field and taking home the $3000 winner's cheque.

Drouin's season is over and will return again this spring.