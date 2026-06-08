More trout for Blue Rock

About 200,000 extra rainbow trout are being released into Victorian waterways, including 35,000 into Blue Rock Lake at Willow Grove.

The release will provide a boost to new and experienced fishers seeking to snag a tasty catch this spring.

From Gippsland to Horsham, 19 lakes across the state are being stocked with more trout.

Victorian Fisheries Authority (VFA) chief executive officer Travis Dowling said the rainbow trout being released were advanced yearlings weighing about 50 grams. The trout will be ready to catch once released.

"These bonus stockings provide a variety of fishing opportunities, from wilderness experiences for seasoned anglers to family-friendly adventures for beginners and novices. So, Victorians of all skill levels can look forward to an even better chance of success before year's end," he said.

"We will stock an extra 35,000 trout at Blue Rock Lake on top of the 80,000 trout it will receive this year," he said.

The rainbow trout are just some of the 30 million fish the VFA has released into the state's waters over the past three years, as part of the Victorian Government's record-breaking stocking program.