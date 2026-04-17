United downed

Gippsland United's senior men suffered their first loss of the season against Mooroolbark on Saturday.

Gippsland United suffered their first loss of the 2026 season on the weekend in an away fixture against Mooroolbark SC, going down 2-1 in a heated battle.

Wet and windy conditions made for a physical and fiery clash, with 10 yellow cards brandished by the match official following some heavy tackles and heated exchanges.

Oscar Sheehan picked up a caution after a big hit on Mooroolbark opponent Chris Potter whose retaliation led to a melee that set the tone for the rest of the match, with no love lost between the two sides.

After a solid spell from Gippsland, with a couple of goalmouth opportunities missing the target, the home side countered and scored after 28 minutes when Daniel Aye found himself open and tapped in a simple opportunity as United failed to deal with a lofted ball into the box.

Sheehan was in the thick of the action as usual and would be the architect of a golden opportunity to put United level just before halftime.

The pacey winger wriggled past two opponents in full stride and was brought down in the penalty area, the referee pointing to the spot for a penalty kick immediately.

You would have put your mortgage on vice-captain Riley Hamilton scoring. However, it was a credit to Mooroolbark's talented keeper Vladislav Velikin, who picked correctly to dive and save Hamilton's strike and then amazingly got glove to ball as a flying Sheehan pounced on the rebound and saw his well-struck header turned over the bar.

United were 1-0 down at halftime, but remained buoyant. The contest had hit fever pitch, and the referee had his hands full controlling tempers as well as officiating the match.

There is nothing more frustrating than conceding 'soft' goals after working hard as a team around the ground, and in the 62nd minute the home side scored a second after converting a penalty of their own.

Riley Hamilton was involved once more, again as the unlucky villain after his outstretched leg was grazed by Mooroolbark's Daniel Aye. The striker hit the ground inside the area and despite protests from Gippsland, who felt Aye had fell too easily, it was enough to convince the referee to award the penalty.

Things got worse for Gippsland, and they went down to 10 men when captain Nathan Lugton was sent from the ground.

Lugton had worked hard all day, but his frustration boiled over after he'd won his side a corner kick. Or so he thought.

The linesman disagreed, flagging for a goal kick much to Lugton's disgust who expressed what he thought of the decision.

The referee was called across as the linesman was having nothing of Lugton's apology, and he was waved a red card and will miss this Saturday's match.

United rallied and pulled one back with only five minutes remaining as Hamilton, who was having quite the afternoon, popped up to head home a lofted free kick into the box.

The Gippsland lads showed huge spirit and pushed Mooroolbark to the brink, with forwards Sammy Gatpan and Bayden Heusmann also putting in amazing shifts, but they could not find the elusive equaliser and the game finished 2-1 in the home side's favour. A winnable game lost.

United sit in third position on the State League 2 ladder in a highly competitive and evenly spread competition.

This Saturday United will play at home to Knox City FC who are undefeated after three rounds.