Volunteers needed to secure show future

by Nick Rowe

After celebrating its 141st year, Warragul Show committee members are calling on the community to step forward, warning key roles must be filled to ensure the event's future.

With the annual general meeting approaching, the show is currently without confirmed nominees for president, secretary or treasurer — positions essential to keeping the long-running event on track.

While the show continues to attract strong crowds and participation, the challenge lies behind the scenes, with a small group of volunteers carrying much of the workload.

Long-serving volunteers Maurita Harris and Lisandra Purton, who have recently held the roles of president and secretary, said the show remained in a strong position but needed new people to take on leadership roles.

"We're going into the AGM with no president, no secretary, no treasurer," Maurita said.

Lisandra said the issue reflected a broader trend across community organisations.

"There's a small group of people doing a lot of the work," she said.

In some cases, people put their hand up to help but underestimated the level of commitment required.

"Some think it might just be helping out occasionally, but there's a lot more to it," Maurita said.

The workload has also increased in recent years, with growing administrative requirements and compliance adding pressure to already stretched committees.

Despite this, both women stressed the Warragul Show remained financially stable and well supported.

"It's more than just a show," Maurita said. "It's probably the only place where the whole community can take part."

From young children entering their first competition to aged care residents contributing craft, the show brings together people of all ages and backgrounds.

Lisandra said that sense of connection was what made the event so important locally.

"It's one of the few things that everyone can be part of," she said.

However, both warned that without new volunteers stepping into key roles, the long-term sustainability of the show could come under pressure.

Across the country, agricultural shows have reported declining volunteer numbers, with the burden increasingly falling on a small group.

"We've all ended up pulling in family to help," Maurita said.

Both women said the solution was not one person taking on everything, but a small group sharing the responsibility.

"If two or three people step into those roles, it becomes manageable," Lisandra said.

They also stressed experience was not essential.

"You don't have to know everything — you just have to be prepared to have a go," Maurita said.

The Warragul Show AGM will be held on Monday, April 20 at the Poultry Club at Logan Park. Anyone interested in getting involved can email warragulshow@outlook.com or contact Lisandra Purton on 0427 795 854 for more information.