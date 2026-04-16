Drouin take five wins

The Warragul Drouin Gazette trophy remained with Warragul after Sunday's Western Derby, despite Drouin's netball teams contributing five wins to the tally on the courts.

A grade: Drouin 72 defeated Warragul 46

Drouin kicked off the season with the Western Derby and although it was a grey day, the A graders shone.

Lucy McKellar, Eb Mumford and Lainey Downie combined well in the defence end, creating plenty of extra scoring opportunities for the team.

In attack, Drouin welcomed Mwai Kumwenda whose strength and creativity in the goal circle was a great addition to the young and versatile attacking line-up.

Drouin also had 17 and under player Cleo Traumanis make her A grade debut and she showed that she will be an exciting prospect in the senior ranks this year.

Stacie Gardiner was awarded the player of the match by the umpires.

Best players: Mwai Kumwenda Mbwana, Lucy McKellar, Lainey Downie

B grade: Drouin 70 defeated Warragul 32

It was a dominating first round win for the Hawks. The sister combination of Fiona and Kaylee Nalder in the goal ring was a joy to witness.

Drouin's midcourters were led by Ruby Pratt and Matilda Carroll who welcomed Jaz Gallasch and Alice McKellar into the B grade mix.

The defence end was on point with Jess Murray continuing her form from last season, along with the reunion of the 2023 premiership combination of Chelsea de Riter and Sarah Roughead who returned to the court without missing a beat. An excellent team performance.

Best players: Sarah Roughead, Chelsea de Riter, Fiona Nalder

C grade: Drouin 47 defeated Warragul 17

In an exciting first game, C grade was a new team with plenty of potential in the new combinations.

Tahlia Duffy was a standout recruit in defence, combining well with reigning best and fairest, Ali McArthur. The rotations in the attack end were seamless.

Abbey Tyrell was a steady hand in goals, capitalising on the team's hard work to consistently put the score on the board for Drouin.

A dominant start to the season has Drouin excited for the weeks ahead.

Best players: Alison McArthur, Tahlia Duffy, Abbey Tyrrell

17 and under: Drouin 39 defeated Warragul 30

Although the weather wasn't ideal, the 17s showed outstanding commitment and enthusiasm in their first match of the season.

Warragul got out to an early lead, however the girls rose to the challenge, focusing on effective movement up and down the court and creating strong passing options.

This led to improved passages of play, several key defensive intercepts and impressive goal conversions.

Drouin's coaches are incredibly excited to watch this group of amazing young girls grow and develop into a dynamic and exciting force.

The outstanding defensive leadership of Chloe Walsh earned her player of the match.

Best players: Chloe Walsh, Cleo Traumanis, Amber Hammond

15 and under: Drouin 33 defeated Warragul 20

A strong performance to kick off season 2026 for Drouin. The leadership from co-captains Caitlin Muggeridge and Chloe Gargan at both ends was outstanding and they were well supported by their teammates.

The midcourt was consistent with every rotation; Ellie Cassidy a standout through wing defence and centre.

Drouin will be looking forward to the challenge taking on reigning premiers Traralgon at home next week.

Best players: Caitlin Muggeridge, Ellie Cassidy, Chloe Gargan

13 and under: Drouin 9 lost to Warragul 16

It was a really positive start to the season, especially in some tough weather conditions. With a new team and many fresh faces, there were many different combinations trialled across the court.

It took a little while for the girls to find their groove but their persistence paid off. By the final quarter, everything started to click.

The Drouin girls gelled really well as a team, finishing strongly and doubling their score.

A great effort overall and a fantastic foundation to build upon for the season ahead.

Best players: Scarlett Walker, Ruby Sharpe, Imogen Traumanis