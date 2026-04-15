Arrest after burglary spree

A 44-year-old Moe man was arrested and charged with 18 offences following an early morning burglary spree across the Warragul central business district on Friday.

At about 3:50am, police allege the offender entered the Bank Hotel on Smith St, Warragul via the back stairwell before rummaging through different rooms.

Police said the offender attempted to open a safe but was unsuccessful.

The offender allegedly stole items from the kitchen including chef knife bags containing knives and various bottles of alcohol before leaving the premise via the outdoor seating area.

Police allege the offender then gained access to a nearby shop Ozmosis by forcing the back door. It is alleged the offender destroyed two cash registers, stole about $500 cash and various items including watches and sunglasses before leaving the shop.

Police said the offender located a 2023 Toyota Landcruiser that had been left in a carpark in Club Ln. The offender allegedly smashed the front passenger side window and stole clothing and various tools.

From there the offender allegedly used a brick to smash the side window of the office building at Warren Turner Vehicle Sales where he accessed a key safe and removed keys to multiple vehicles.

The offender was seen by the police night shift crew and was arrested despite an attempt to flee.

Police located the stolen cash and other items, linking him to the previous burglaries across town. Police said all stolen items were recovered.

The man was charged with three counts of burglary, four counts of criminal damage, three counts of theft, three counts of trespass, theft from a motor vehicle, going equipped for stealing, committing an indictable offence while on bail and contravene conduct condition of bail.

He appeared in the Latrobe Valley Magistrates' Court yesterday (Monday).