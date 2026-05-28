Garage break in

Police are investigating an aggravated burglary at a house in Fir Place, Warragul overnight on Tuesday.

Between 10pm on Tuesday and 9am on Wednesday, offenders allegedly used force to open a roller door and gain access to the garage at the property.

Once inside, the offenders allegedly broke into a Toyota Landcruiser. Nothing was reported stolen from the car or the garage, but police allege there was evidence the controls of the car had been tampered with.

Police said offenders did not enter the house.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111.