Attempted burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident in June Crt, Warragul in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

At 2:05am, an offender allegedly scaled a fence and stole a ladder valued at $500 that was stored outside a business in June Crt.

Police allege the offender used the ladder to climb over an external fence at the back of a neighbouring business, before forcing open the back door of the building.

Police said once the door had been opened, the building's security lights were activated, spooking the offender who fled the scene.

The offender was captured on CCTV footage. Nothing was reported stolen.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage of the incident is asked to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111.