Keeping active and staying safe

The streets were a bit busier during school drop-off time on Friday morning as local students walked to school for National Walk Safely to School Day.

Aligning with National Road Safety Week, the annual initiative encourages primary school students across Australia to build healthy habits and learn more about road safety.

Drouin Primary School students were joined on their walk to school by Baw Baw Proactive Policing Unit leading senior constables Paula Fowler and Warren Briggs.

Setting off from the Drouin Recreation Reserve on a sunny but chilly morning, the students were reminded of important road safety facts, like holding an adult's hand if you're younger than 10 years old, and checking for cars before you cross the street.

Leading sen const Fowler encouraged parents to help their children build road safety confidence.

"Even if you drop them off a little bit further down the street, it helps them practice their independence," she said.