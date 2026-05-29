Leaf blower motor stolen

A grey 2023 LDV utility was reported stolen from a Drouin house overnight on Sunday.

Police allege the utility was stolen from a house in Kingston Heath Drv, between 7pm on Sunday and 8:45am yesterday (Monday).

The vehicle is valued at $30,000 and has the registration "1YW1AP".

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Police are investigating the theft of wheels and tyres valued at $2000 from a car parked outside a house in Tramway St, Warragul overnight on Friday.

Police allege the front and rear wheels and tyres on the driver's side of a Ford sedan were stolen between 6pm on Friday and 2:30pm on Saturday.

The nuts on passenger side wheels also appeared to have been undone, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111.

The motor of a leaf blower was allegedly stolen from the back of a Hilux utility in Drouin, between 4:30pm on Wednesday and 7:30am on Thursday.

Police said the utility was parked outside a house in Nickell Crt, Drouin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersvic.com.au.