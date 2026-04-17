Bombers hold firm in reserves

Nilma-Darnum's Tait Kersten fends off an attempted tackle from Yarragon's Angus Kirkham in the thirds. Photograph by JAKUB FABIJANSKI.

Nilma-Darnum held on over Yarragon in the only close contest of the opening round of the reserves.

Despite the Panthers closing with the final goal of the contest, the Bombers held on 4-1 (25) to 3-4 (22).

Other matches saw freer scoring with Ellinbank, Bunyip, Longwarry, Nyora and Lang Lang recording comfortable victories.

Longwarry prevailed over Neerim-Neerim South 11-8 (74) to 2-2 (14).

Often playing the role of club umpire in recent seasons, Paul Williams returned to the field and proved he hasn't lost his talent.

He finished with three goals, with Luke Clarkson also scoring three majors.

Ellinbank accounted for Trafalgar 10-10 (70) to 2-4 (16).

Bunyip comfortably accounted for Catani, 6-15 (51) to 2-4 (16).

Reigning premier Lang Lang continued its impressive form, downing Buln Buln 11-9 (75) to 2-3 (15).

Nyora defeated Poowong 8-10 (58) to 2-2 (14).

CATANI held on over Bunyip by a solitary point in an under 18 thriller, prevailing 5-7 (37) to 5-6 (36).

Buln Buln overcame a fast finishing Lang Lang in another competitive match, winning 6-11 (47) to 5-4 (34).

Neerim-Neerim South put through the final three goals of the match to pull away from Longwarry, prevailing 8-9 (57) to 4-7 (31).

Other matches saw comfortable margins, with Ellinbank prevailing over Trafalgar 11-13 (79) to 4-7 (31).

Nilma-Darnum were big winners over Yarragon, 17-11 (113) to 1-3 (9).

James Patterson booted six goals for the Bombers.

THE big margins usually reserved for the reserves competition last year may prevail in the under 16 competition.

The closest result was Nilma-Darnum comfortably accounting for Yarragon, 8-11 (59) to 4-5 (29).

It was Longwarry with a comfortable 33-point win over Neerim-Neerim South, 11-15 (81) to 7-6 (48).

Trafalgar easily accounted for Ellinbank despite dropping the second quarter, winning 16-14 (110) to 5-3 (33).

Poowong conceded just the one goal in a big win over Nyora, 23-19 (157) to 1-1 (7).

Reigning premier Bunyip kept Catani goalless, winning 23-15 (153) to 0-1 (1).

Captain and Gippsland Power representative Lenny Clark, who has also turned a hand to umpiring, had a day out, putting through 10 goals.