Buy art off the wall at Easter Art Sale

Putting the finishing touches on the Easter Art Sale display at Logan Park are Baw Baw Arts Alliance artists (from left) Sue Murphy, Anita George, Janine Richardson and Prue Barridge.

Baw Baw Arts Alliance's annual Easter Art Sale is on at Logan Park until Sunday.

A collaboration with Warragul Rotary Club, BBAA's Easter Art Sale is designed to support artists, and give community members an opportunity to buy art straight off the wall.

This year's event will feature more than 300 artworks created by around 100 artists.

The sale will be held at Logan Park, Warragul. The space will be open between 10am and 3pm on Thursday and Friday and from 10am to 4pm all other days.

For more details about the Easter Art Sale, visit www.bawbawartsalliance.org.au