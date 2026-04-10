Arts and Culture Can you avoid the cheese touch? Warragul Youth Theatre is set to bring a beloved childrens' book to life on stage next week when "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical" hits the West Gippsland Arts Centre. by Bonnie Collings Published April 10, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Representing the chaotic Heffley family are Aisha Smith as Greg, Shae Staben as Rodrick, Winter Wilks-Hansen as Susan, Maya Clements as Manny and Ethan Smith as Frank. Updated April 10, 2026 10:00 am | 5 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!