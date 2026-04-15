Warragul Youth Theatre at WGAC this week

Getting ready to hit the stage are Warragul Youth Theatre performers (back from left) Rose Oldham, Holly Davidson, George Pergl-Tormai, Aisha Smith, (front from left) Willow Staben and Paige Fallon.

Warragul Youth Theatre will keep audiences laughing all week with its fun-filled school holiday performance of "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical" at the West Gippsland Arts Centre.

Kicking off today (Tuesday) with two performances, the show will run until Friday and will include an Auslan interpreted performance tomorrow (Wednesday) at 3pm.

Based on the popular book series by Jeff Kinney and the film by 20th Century Studios, the show follows Greg Heffley's journey as he begins middle school, and his attempts to climb the popularity ladder.

Will Greg's plans to become popular lead him to sacrifice his one true friend? Can anyone avoid the dreaded Cheese Touch?

The cast of local young performers all aged between eight-years-old and 17, have worked tirelessly over the past few months to bring this larger-than-life show to stage.

Tickets for Warragul Youth Theatre's performances of "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical" are available to purchase online at https://sales.wgac.com.au or through the West Gippsland Arts Centre box office.