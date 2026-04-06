Gem show a "lolly shop for rocks"

Showing off some of their incredible gems are Warragul and District Lapidary Club president Graham Jamieson and secretary Nick Johnson.

The Warragul and District Lapidary Club will have plenty of gems, jewellery, crystals and fossils on display at the upcoming annual gem show.

Held at the Yarragon Public Hall on Saturday April 18 and Sunday April 19, the gem show will feature gem displays, lapidary demonstrations, children's activities and a range of jewellery and stones for sale.

Warragul and District Lapidary Club president Graham Jamieson described the upcoming gem show as "a lolly shop for rocks".

"There will be a range of different displays," he said.

"We'll have jewellery makers there selling their stones. There will be people who will have just rough gemstones (for sale)."

"People can buy anything from rough to finished jewellery, or they might have a piece of jewellery that's missing a stone, and be able to find something (at the show) or connect with someone who can make the stone that's missing."

"Children will be able to come and sieve for gemstones, we'll have a faceting demonstration where people can see how a sapphire is cut. Some of our club members' work will be on display and we'll be running some competitions for our club members in polishing stones and making jewellery."

Formed in 1978, Warragul and District Lapidary Club meet each week at Logan Park, Warragul.

"We not only just polish gems, we also do jewellery (making), we do fossicking trips, people in the club do faceting, we've recently been undertaking a mosaic course and we've done silver work courses," Graham explained.

The club has about 80 members, with attendance levels each week dependent on the type of activity on offer.

"When the club members come in, they'll work on various aspects of lapidary," Graham said.

"Some might do some silver work, some might polish a cabochon or a stone, some will be doing mosaics. On any given night there's a range of things happening at the club."

"There are members who will take a stone all the way through to be a finished piece of jewellery."

The club is open to members of all ages, with individual memberships and family memberships available.

"The junior members need to be supervised by their parents, but everyone is welcome," Graham said.

Graham recommended anyone with an interest in gems or jewellery or crystals to come along to the gem show.

"You can come along and find a gift for a family member," he said.

"Families can come, the kids can sieve for gemstones and there are things (for sale) that range from a couple of dollars up, so if a child brings in their pocket money, they'll find something that they can take home."

The Warragul and District Lapidary Club gem show will be held at the Yarragon Public Hall between 9am and 4pm on Saturday April 18 and 9am and 3pm on Sunday April 19.

Admission is $5 per person. Children under 10 can visit free of charge but must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information about the gem show or the Warragul and District Lapidary Club, contact Graham Jamieson on 0421 562 547.