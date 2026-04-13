Monday, 13 April 2026
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Sport

Come and try wheelchair basketball

Basketball Victoria and Warragul Basketball Association have teamed up to bring wheelchair basketball to Gippsland with a free come and try day later this month at the Warragul Leisure Centre.

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by Warragul Drouin Gazette
Published
Come and try wheelchair basketball

Basketball Victoria and Warragul Basketball Association have teamed up to bring wheelchair basketball to Gippsland with a free come and try day later this month at the Warragul Leisure Centre.
On Saturday, April 18 locals are being invited to come and give the sport a go, whether they have physical disabilities, are recovering from injury or are just keen to try it out.
Participants will learn how to move in a sports chair and handle the ball as well as take part in a variety of fun activities designed for all abilities.
The hope is to begin building a weekly program in the region.
The open mixed session will take place from 10am to 11:30am with a women and girls session from 11:30am to 1pm.
All equipment will be provided.
To register for the mixed session head to www.cognitoforms.com/BasketballVictoria1/WheelchairBasketballComeAndTryWarragulLeisureCentre and to register for the women and girls session head to www.cognitoforms.com/BasketballVictoria1/WomenAndGirlsWheelchairBasketballComeAndTryWarragulLeisureCentre
Alternatively, scan the QR codes to the right.

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