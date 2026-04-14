New digs at Dowton Park

Attendees on Saturday enjoyed checking out the new pavilion at Dowton Park.

by Davyd Reid

Yarragon got the opportunity to test operations in its new facilities on Saturday.

And getting first look at the impressive facilities were Nilma-Darnum, who played opponent in a clash between local rivals for the opening round.

It had been a race against the clock, with the potential for having to move the clash to Darnum earlier in the week.

Handover by Kubale Constructions and certificate of occupancy on Thursday allowed the Panthers to host round one after going through last season with makeshift facilities.

Had the game been moved, the Panthers would have faced three away games to start the season, which would have affected club revenue.

Yarragon football operations manager Ross Follett said the club was pleased to move into the new facility.

"Thursday night meals were our first operations," he said.

"It was a rush to get in. We got the okay on Thursday with our certificate of occupancy."

The new facility included a new timekeeper's box, change facilities for players and umpires, an office, kitchen and function space.

The club appropriately labelled its first function of the year on Saturday night as a "housewarming."

Follett said the club would now look ahead to its next home game in round four, with the opening round against the Bombers proving the first test run for match day operations.

"We've spent a lot of time moving in, it was a rush to get in. There's been no practice games here for us to test run operations.

"We're only just setting up the satellite, which for now has limited range."

Follett said the club was pleased with the facility that had been delivered.

"It's definitely something we can work with as a club," he said.

"We're happy with the undercover area. There's things we would have done differently, but you have to work with AFL and council guidelines.

"The canteen and bar windows are probably too narrow, we'll have to look at what we do there if we host a final again."