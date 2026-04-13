Plenty of fun these school holidays

Photo by Luigi Pozzoli / Unsplash

There's plenty of fun-filled, active and creative activities on offer during the school holidays, designed to keep school aged children entertained and engaged.

Run by the YABBies (Youth Advocates for Baw Baw) with support from Baw Baw Shire Council, the upcoming school holiday program includes activities that will provide safe and welcoming spaces for young people to connect with friends, learn new skills and try something new.

All events are free, however some bookings are required.

The program will begin with sushi making at the Drouin Community Hub tomorrow (Wednesday) from 1:30pm to 3pm. Participants aged 12 to 17 will have the opportunity to make delicious sushi by hand. Ingredients and equipment will be provided, and no experience is necessary.

Registration is free, bookings are limited and essential at https://events.humanitix.com/sushi-making-drouin

Next Tuesday, April 14, a paint and snack activity will be held at the Longwarry Public Hall. Between 1pm and 3pm, young people aged 12 to 17 can paint their own masterpiece and enjoy some fancy snacks. All equipment will be provided.

Registration is free, bookings are limited and essential and can be made online on council's website.

Rounding out the school holidays, an action packed event will be held at the Warragul Skatepark between 11am and 4pm on Friday April 17.

"Live at the Skatepark" will feature competitions for skate, scooter and BMX, facilitated by Skate Park League, live music with local emerging bands, food trucks, giant games and interactive stalls.

All events in the program have been designed by the YABBies in consultation with local young people to ensure the program reflects their interests and ideas.

For more information on events, visit the school holiday activities page on council's website.