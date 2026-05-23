Celebration of cultures

More than 700 people gathered to celebrate cultural connections at the annual Eid Festival, marking the end of Ramadan.

Celebrating friendship at the Eid Festival are friends Lucy, Adeena, Aleena and Tina.

More than 700 people gathered to celebrate cultural connections at the annual Eid Festival, marking the end of Ramadan.

Organised by the United Muslim Sisters of Latrobe Valley (UMSLV), the event was held at Moe Heritage Park.

The day brought people together in a vibrant and welcoming, family-friendly environment.

The event created a space where people could proudly share and celebrate their cultures.

Cultural dance, music, rides, jumping castles, a petting zoo, and live performances formed the backdrop for the community celebration

President Arfa Khan said there were many months of works put into days like the Eid festival.

She said seeing the smiles and hearing feedback made it all worth it.