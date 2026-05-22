Big game for Big Freeze

Kilcunda Bass spoiled Dalyston's Big Freeze party on aturday, knocking off the Magpies by 34 points.

A local Big Freeze event was the highlight of this week's West Gippsland action as one game went right down to the wire.

Here's what you might have missed this week.

Dalyston vs Kilcunda Bass

Kilcunda Bass have knocked off Dalyston to the tune of 34 points on a very special day for both clubs.

The Magpies hosted a special Big Freeze event, raising money for FightMND as a series of local names went down the slide for a great cause.

Unfortunately for the home fans who packed out Dalyston Recreation Reserve the Magpies were unable to keep the momentum going on-field as they fell to the Panthers 10.8 (68) to 15.12 (102).

A monster first term from the visitors set the tone, the Panthers booting seven goals to two before holding the home side at arm's length for the rest of the day.

The Panthers were able do the damage while missing usual stars Travis Tuck and Nathan Foote, with the likes of Owen Thomas, Joseph West, David Sollberger, Dale Gawley, Dean Mcrae and Hayden Brough standing up in their absence.

Mcrae was especially effective inside 50, finishing the day on four goals.

Cale Love-Linay, Matthew Gundry, Dino Karamoshos, Jake Barry, Mitchell Hallahan and Hayden Wallis were the Magpies' best.

Korumburra Bena vs Koo wee rup

Koo wee rup were able to hold off a much-improved Korumburra Bena by just 10 points in a fascinating game of footy.

On a day where momentum swung wildly throughout, the visiting Demons kept their nerve late to register a 14.15 (99) to 13.11 (89) victory.

Early in the day things certainly didn't look like they were going to end that way when the Giants flew out to a 22-point lead early in the second.

Koo wee rup were able to regroup, clawing back the deficit before launching their own assault in the third to enter the last quarter 19 points up.

Josh Hopkins' men weren't done, however, drawing within five points late until a Demons steadier ultimately sealed a hard-fought win.

It's a tough pill to swallow for the Giants, who have found themselves in winnable positions against Dalyston and Garfield earlier this year only to find no reward.

Despite still being without a win they're a much more dangerous side in 2026, that's for sure.

The Demons may not have been at their best, but sometimes good teams just have to grind out wins.

Taj Stanley, Corey Battams, Ishak Bashir, Joshua S Bateman, Timothy Miller and Nathan Voss helped them do just that.

Keeping the Giants in it were Bailey Nation, Aaron Turton, Andy Mathers, Jordan Ceppi, Tom Crocker and Matthew Borschman.

Nar Nar Goon vs Cora Lynn

Seven goals from Dermott Yawney saw Nar Nar Goon flex their muscles in a comprehensive win against finals contender Cora Lynn.

The reigning premiers made it look easy at times, booting nine goals to three across the middle two quarters en route to a 14.11 (95) to 7.7 (49).

Yawney looked unstoppable at times, feeding on some great delivery while also making magic of his own.

While he was leading the charge up one end it was an equally impressive showing by the Goon's defensive unit, who managed to hold Cobra spearhead Nathan Gardiner goalless.

Cora Lynn were able to claw back some respectability with a better last term but by that stage the game was gone.

Yawney was named as the Goon's best alongside Nicholas Hillard, Tylah Stokoe, Aidan Pipicelli, Jake Blackwood and Lachlan Modica.

Keeping up the fight for Cora Lynn were Chase Blackwood, Lachlyn Peluso, Matthew Briggs, Nathan Villella, Jett Edwards and Jordan Butera.

Inverloch-Kongwak vs Tooradin Dalmore

Inverloch-Kongwak kept up their winning ways courtesy of a 50-point thumping of Tooradin-Dalmore.

Neither team had their kicking boots on at the Inverloch Recreation Reserve but regardless it was the home who proved far too strong, the final score 14.21 (105) to 7.13 (55).

The result sees the Sea Eagles move to an impressive 4-1 while the Seagulls, one of the competition's most vaunted sides of the past few years, are still hunting their first win.

Sea Eagles Joseph Nowell (five goals) and Jack Ginnane (four) did the damage on the scoreboard as Ryan Sparkes, Archie Terlich, Jayden Sullivan, Tully Dickie, William Turner and Harry McInnes were all strong.

On another tough day for Tooradin-Dalmore it was Chevy Andersen, Will Setford, Jack Flannery, Nicholas Lang, Rory Neate and Liam Hill giving their all.

Bye: Phillip Island