News Authorities fight as carcass stinks out the town School children have been forced to walk past a dead kangaroo left to rot on a nature strip in the main street of Garfield, while authorities handball responsibility and refuse to remove it. by Warragul Drouin Gazette Published May 22, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! School children are being forced to walk past a dead kangaroo left to rot on a nature strip in the main street of Garfield, while authorities debate who is responsible for removing it. Updated May 22, 2026 10:47 am | 4 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!