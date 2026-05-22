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Authorities fight as carcass stinks out the town

School children have been forced to walk past a dead kangaroo left to rot on a nature strip in the main street of Garfield, while authorities handball responsibility and refuse to remove it.

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by Warragul Drouin Gazette
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Authorities fight as carcass stinks out the town
School children are being forced to walk past a dead kangaroo left to rot on a nature strip in the main street of Garfield, while authorities debate who is responsible for removing it.
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