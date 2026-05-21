Cannabis crop house busted

Baw Baw Crime Investigation Unit detectives and the Morwell Divisional Response Unit arrested a 37-year-old St Albans man last Tuesday after an extensive cannabis crop was located at a house in Lincoln St, Warragul.

Police executed a search warrant at the property and found large amounts of cannabis growing throughout the house.

Police allege the electricity at the house had been altered. AusNet personnel were called to ensure the premise was safe to enter.

The offender was charged with cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis and is set to appear before the Latrobe Valley Magistrates' Court on August 11.