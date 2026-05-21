Williams leads way for Dusties

Dusties' Shanelle Kingston and Tyabb's Bridgette Kupsch leap against each other on Saturday.

Warragul Industrials' senior women remain unbeaten after a monster win over Tyabb on Saturday.

On a perfect day at Western Park the Dusties were at their dominant best, keeping the visitors scoreless to prevail 23.17 (155) to 0.0 (0).

It was an especially special day for the women's teams with the three players celebrating milestone games. Talented young players Regan Malady and Elaina Domalga both celebrated their 100th game and, in addition to that, Michaela Williams played her 100th game for Dusties.

Michaela began playing for Warragul Industrials in 2018 and over the past seven seasons has been a premiership captain and is the current Dusties youth girls coach.

She celebrated the day in style, finishing with five goals to lead all comers in a best on ground performance.

The Dusties started the game full of run as their midfield proved much too fast for Tyabb, relentlessly pushing the ball inside 50.

The Dusties forwards were on fire, kicking nine goals in the first quarter alone. Williams and Domalga in particular were hitting the scoreboard with multiple shots on goal.

The second quarter was much the same, however the home side were more inaccurate, 3.7 to lead by 81 at half time.

At half time the Dusties coaches threw the magnets around so all girls could get the opportunity at playing in another line. Key defenders Monai Porykali and Shanelle Kingston went forward and had an immediate impact on the scoreboard.

Although one-sided, the game was played in great spirits by both teams.

Warragul Industrials remain on top of the ladder with a percentage above 750.

Reserves

The reserves backed up last week's dominant performance with another strong showing against Tyabb, this time on home turf.

Like the seniors, the Dusties kept a clean sheet for the day, winning 15.19 (109) to 0.0 (0).

Despite Tyabb being short on numbers, the match was played in great spirit, with the Dusties lending players each quarter in a terrific display of sportsmanship.

From the opening bounce, the Dusties controlled the contest with relentless pressure and quick clearances out of the midfield. The side's ability to use the width of the larger ground was a standout, holding shape well and creating space to move the ball efficiently into attack.

Strong attacking play and smart ball movement allowed the home side to lock the ball inside their forward half for much of the game. The midfield group worked tirelessly to win first possession and drive the ball forward, setting the tone all day.

Key players stood up around the ground, attacking the contest hard while also spreading well to provide options in transition.

Multiple contributors hit the scoreboard in an encouraging team performance, with Mel Lewis leading the way with an impressive five-goal haul.

Credit to Tyabb, who continued to compete strongly throughout the match despite the challenging circumstances, never dropping their intensity.

Overall, it was another polished and selfless performance from the Dusties, combining teamwork, structure and strong attacking football from start to finish.

Warragul Industrials' senior team will take on Pearcedale away from home this Saturday while the reserves travel to play Frankston. Both games begin at 12pm.