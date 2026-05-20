Female footy showcase for Gather Round

Female Football Gippsland League's Gather Round will head to Traralgon this Sunday.

Female Football Gippsland League will host their annual Gather Round event this Sunday to showcase women's and girls footy on the big stage.

All matches will be played at Traralgon Showgrounds' Terry Hunter Oval and Old Trafford Oval in a major celebration of female football in Gippsland.

The event will feature nine matches across the two ovals, bringing together players, clubs, families and supporters for one of the biggest female football events of the season.

Matches on Terry Hunter Oval will commence from 10am, while Old Trafford Oval will host the first match of the day from 9:30am.

Local sides Warranor and Warragul Industrials will play against each other in the under 18s at 11am at Old Trafford, while Drouin takes on Phillip Island at the same venue at 2pm.

Coverage from the day will be available via Female Football Gippsland League social media channels, with matches played on Terry Hunter Oval to be livestreamed via Gippsland League TV.

More information, including event updates, will be available via the Female Football Gippsland League website and social media channels.

Gippsland League general manager Daniel Heathcote said the Gather Round was an important opportunity to bring the competition together and celebrate the continued growth of female football in Gippsland.

"The Gather Round concept is one we are pleased to continue and look forward to building on. It is a fantastic chance to showcase the strength of female football in Gippsland," Heathcote said.

"It is also a great opportunity to highlight both the senior women's competition and the youth girls pathway, with clubs from right across Gippsland coming together in a central venue format."

As part of the day, AFL Gippsland will host the launch of the new Gippsland Lead Your Way Network. The Lead Your Way Network is a local initiative designed to support, connect and empower women and gender diverse people involved in community sport leadership roles across Gippsland.

The network aims to bring together women and gender diverse leaders from community sporting clubs and associations to build local connections, develop leadership skills and confidence, share ideas and experiences, support inclusive and sustainable sporting environments, and celebrate the impact of women and gender diverse leaders in community sport.

The Gippsland League will also present premiership flags for the first time to the 2025 Female Football Gippsland premiers during the Lead Your Way function, in a first-time initiative formally acknowledging the clubs' achievements from the previous season under Female Football Gippsland.

The full match schedule for Gather Round is as follows:

Terry Hunter Oval - women's matches

10am - Boisdale-Briagolong vs Nar Nar Goon

11:30am - MDU vs Lindenow South

1pm - Traralgon vs Woodside (youth girls)

2:30pm - Moe vs Woodside

Old Trafford Oval - youth girls matches

9:30am - Inverloch-Kongwak vs MDU

11am - Warranor vs Warragul Industrials

12:30pm - Morwell vs Boisdale-Briagolong

2pm - Phillip Island vs Drouin

3:30pm - Sale City vs Bairnsdale