Strong win for Drouin

Drouin and Moe put on a great show for spectators playing some super exciting, high-quality, competitive matches.

The A grade win over reigning premiers Moe has put them into second position on the ladder.

The club also celebrated two milestones with Lucy McKellar reaching 200 games and Fiona Nalder on 100 games for the Drouin Hawks.

A grade: Drouin 51 def Moe 49

Drouin's A graders delivered a fantastic team performance in a fast-paced, highly skilled contest, coming away with a nail-biting two goal win.

Stacie Gardiner was outstanding through the middle, showing great composure under pressure. Her defensive intensity was excellent and she consistently delivered quality feeds into the goalers.

Charlize Traumanis was steady in goal attack, working hard to create space in Drouin's goal third while also producing several important defensive turnovers. Overall, a great game of netball with lots of growth still to come.

Awards: Charlize Traumanis and Stacie Gardiner

B grade: Drouin 43 lost to Moe 57

Tough day for B Grade, coming up against a strong Moe side.

A few new combinations on the court for the Hawks, with Leilani Lightowler proving just how versatile she is with her first run in the centre for the year. Her consistency and composure at such a young age is a true credit to the quality player she is.

There were some great plays created from defence through to the attack end but Drouin unfortunately couldn't get the final desired result.

Drouin will be ready to work hard at training to be fully prepared for their game against Bairnsdale this week.

Awards: Leilani Lightowler

C grade: Drouin 36 def Moe 33

Another outstanding performance from the team, who closed out a tight contest that went right down to the wire.

Drouin's attack end was firing all game with Abbey Tyrell providing steady playmaking through the first half before the injection of Amber Hammond, offering another strong option.

Tess Mapleson was outstanding at goal shooter with reliability in the air and under the post. She later transitioned seamlessly into goal attack, relishing the extra space to be a target in the midcourt.

The move of Kate Butler into wing attack gave the team composure and her combination with Deb Thomas in the centre was unstoppable. Drouin's defensive unit continues to dominate each week, producing crucial turnovers and game – winning moments no matter which combination takes the court.

Awards: Tess Mapleson and Kate Butler

17 and under: Drouin 32 lost to Moe 36

A tough loss for the 17s girls this week, with Moe getting out to a strong lead in the opening quarter.

Drouin fought back hard to claw their way back into the contest but found it difficult to maintain intensity across all four quarters against a physical opposition.

Despite the result, there were plenty of positives to take away with the girls continuing to build resilience, learn to cope with pressure and grow stronger as a team.

A big shout out to award winners, Cleo Traumanis stepping up to the challenge of playing goal keeper, and Evie Piner who delivered a brilliant performance through the midcourt.

Awards: Evie Piner and Cleo Traumanis

15 and under: Drouin 22 lost to Moe 48

The 15s fought hard in a tough contest with the slow start costly for Drouin in the end.

Annie Stephens was a workhorse in goal keeper, collecting countless turnovers against a tall and skillful Moe goal shooter, giving the Hawks every opportunity to stay in the contest. Pia Pask continues to shine wherever she is needed, starring through both the midcourt and goals while combining seamlessly with those around her.

The side also welcomed back Lara Hammond for her first game after injury.

Overall, it was pleasing to see Drouin show plenty of fight throughout the game. They now need to work on bringing consistent intensity and execution across all four quarters.

Awards: Pia Pask and Annie Stephens

13 and under: Drouin 8 lost to Moe 23

The day started with another great effort from the Hawks Chicks against Moe, showing more improvement which is pleasing to see.

While it wasn't Drouin's day on the scoreboard, there were plenty of positives and small wins to take away.

The team showed growing confidence and teamwork across the court.

Summer Proctor stood out with her strong drives and great use of voice to call for the ball, creating strong options in attack. Ruby Sharpe once again impressed in defence, applying pressure, winning back possession and picking off several intercepts.

Awards: Summer Proctor and Ruby Sharpe