Community needed to support lobbying

Letters will be delivered to 1600 homes in the vicinity of the Weebar Rd and Main South Rd intersection in Drouin this week, as Baw Baw Shire Council rallies community to help advocate for funding to upgrade three critical intersections.

by Courtney O'Brien

Letters will be delivered to 1600 homes in the vicinity of the Weebar Rd and Main South Rd intersection in Drouin this week, as Baw Baw Shire Council rallies community to help advocate for funding to upgrade three critical intersections.

The Weebar Rd roundabout failed to receive funding in the recently announced state and federal government 2026/27 budgets.

Ongoing delays to the construction of the Weebar Rd roundabout has created knock-on effects beyond the intersection itself, causing delays on other vital projects such as a new primary school, recreation facilities and thousands of new homes for a rapidly growing population.

Mayor Kate Wilson said the government must prioritise the investment to ensure the safety and liveability of the community.

"Our priority project is the Weebar Rd roundabout. It's quite extraordinary that this hasn't yet been funded. We were sincerely hoping we would see it in a budget announcement more directly," Cr Wilson said.

With the Federal Government aiming to build 1.2 million new homes over five years (from mid–2024), last week's federal budget announcement included a new $2 billion initiative to fast-track housing-enabling infrastructure projects.

Reforms include faster and simpler approvals, releasing more land ready for construction, and delivering a simpler National Construction Code.

An estimated 65,000 additional homes are expected to be delivered and up to $3 billion per year in regulatory savings.

Cr Wilson said the Weebar Rd roundabout was shovel ready and council hoped the additional funding would support the project.

"The challenge remains that much of the funding that's available is still competitive funding. So, council has to compete with other councils to attract these funds to our area specifically, as opposed to there being an evidence-based approach to what we need."

"Funding will not only provide greater safety and improved traffic movement but also unlock the early delivery of an additional 2,521 homes in alignment with state and federal housing targets."

Council is calling on the State Government to fund $4.4 million for construction of the Weebar Rd roundabout, as well as funding for installation of traffic lights at Burke and Howitt St in Warragul, and at Princes Way and Wellwood Rd in Drouin.

Both intersections have become highly congested during peak traffic times, increasing the risk of traffic accidents and ongoing negative affects to business and residents in these areas.

"Baw Baw is growing and changing, and upgrading these intersections is a vital step in ensuring our region continues to thrive well into the future," Cr Wilson said.

"Baw Baw is ready to go. We just need the funding to make it happen."

The letters will hit nearby mailboxes this week and contain a brief explanation about the campaign and a QR code to a pre-written letter.

Residents can personalise the letter if they wish and click 'send' for it to go to the relevant Members of Parliament and government ministers.

Flyers also will be mailed in coming weeks to residents who live in the vicinity of the intersection between Wellwood Rd and Princes Way in Drouin, and the Burke St and Howitt St intersection in Warragul.

Businesses in the area will be receiving flyers and posters to join in the campaign.

Cr Ben Lucas encouraged businesses and residents to get in on the action.

"The more voices we have saying loudly that this is what we need, the better chance our advocacy efforts have of being recognised. Let the State Government know that Baw Baw won't be overlooked."

Visit Support Safety at Major Intersections! | Get BawBaw Moving - Fast Track Urgent Intersections to find the modifiable letter of support for the intersection upgrades.